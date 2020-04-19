Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $561.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $555.00 to $561.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $526.33. 1,357,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,047. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.