Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $526.33 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

