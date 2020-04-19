Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 3,700 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,390.91 ($57.76).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 3,563 ($46.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,491.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,529.86. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,161 ($28.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35). Also, insider Patrick Cescau acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,648 ($34.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,094.40 ($131,668.51).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

