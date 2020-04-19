Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.
TSE IPL opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.58. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
