Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE IPL opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.58. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.04.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

