Insider Selling: XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Sells $43,687.80 in Stock

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $43,687.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XpresSpa Group stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. XpresSpa Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

