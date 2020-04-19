Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Sells $189,098.52 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

