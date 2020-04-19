Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Sells $10,076.58 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CRO Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $10,076.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Margaret Tooth sold 333 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $8,684.64.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Margaret Tooth sold 200 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 28,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

