Insider Selling: QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Sells $110,124.50 in Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,075,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $797.52 million, a P/E ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in QAD by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QAD by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

