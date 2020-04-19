Insider Selling: Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director Sells $693,890.47 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Director David Peterschmidt sold 108,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $693,890.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Peterschmidt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, David Peterschmidt sold 300 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, David Peterschmidt sold 1,200 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $818.43 million, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

