Insider Selling: LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Sells $30,000.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) insider Justin Rose sold 2,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Justin Rose sold 1,250 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $19,550.00.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. LifeVantage Corp has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter worth about $2,088,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeVantage by 43.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,148,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

