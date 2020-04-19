Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $634,210.39 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $634,210.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,960.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $582,108.12.

On Monday, March 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $524,452.63.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

