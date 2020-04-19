Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $241,080.48 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $241,080.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,818,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,508,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $823,543.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CarGurus from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. HMI Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.