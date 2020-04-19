Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $3,777,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $60,592,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 37,705 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $2,528,874.35.

On Thursday, March 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $824,256.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

