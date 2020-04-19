Insider Selling: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $14,399.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Cari Soto sold 187 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $14,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cari Soto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

