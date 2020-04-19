Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,463,165.99 in Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 62,183 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,463,165.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 23,231 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $546,393.12.

On Thursday, April 9th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 288,101 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $6,853,922.79.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 9,170 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $211,827.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 56,411 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $1,391,095.26.

On Monday, March 23rd, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 14,598 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $380,277.90.

ALEC stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Alector Inc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alector by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

