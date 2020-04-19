Insider Buying: Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) Insider Purchases A$7,414,397.90 in Stock

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) insider John Guscic acquired 2,797,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of A$7,414,397.90 ($5,258,438.23).

The firm has a market cap of $589.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. Webjet Limited has a 12 month low of A$3.86 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of A$12.48 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$11.74.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Webjet’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. Webjet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

