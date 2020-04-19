Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,300.70 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet bought 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, Ira Sochet bought 1,005 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.60.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet bought 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,771.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Ira Sochet bought 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.45.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ira Sochet acquired 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,211.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00.

Taylor Devices stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.