Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Buys $12,180.60 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ira Sochet purchased 6,590 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet purchased 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,890.10.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,771.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Ira Sochet purchased 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $29,482.45.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ira Sochet purchased 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $1,386,000.00.

TAYD stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.39.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.