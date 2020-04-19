Insider Buying: Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,482.45 in Stock

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 2,395 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $29,482.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ira Sochet acquired 6,590 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.70.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ira Sochet acquired 3,487 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,890.10.

On Thursday, February 13th, Ira Sochet acquired 1,005 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,180.60.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ira Sochet acquired 875 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,771.25.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Ira Sochet acquired 3,757 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $46,211.10.

On Monday, March 16th, Ira Sochet sold 5,499 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $46,741.50.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,534 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,806.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Ira Sochet purchased 150,000 shares of Taylor Devices stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $1,386,000.00.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $10.00 on Friday. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Taylor Devices worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

