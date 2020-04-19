Insider Buying: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) EVP Purchases $64,975.00 in Stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spirit Realty Capital
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
