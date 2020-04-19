Insider Buying: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) EVP Purchases $64,975.00 in Stock

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,261,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $61,001,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,973 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.