Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases A$196,386.58 in Stock

Ryder Capital Ltd (ASX:RYD) insider Peter Constable purchased 152,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$196,386.58 ($139,281.27).

Ryder Capital Ltd has a one year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a one year high of A$1.52 ($1.08). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.35.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01.

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

