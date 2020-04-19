Insider Buying: MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Acquires C$40,824.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224.
MEG stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. MEG Energy Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.
