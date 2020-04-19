Insider Buying: MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Acquires C$40,824.00 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director Jeffrey James Mccaig bought 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,351,224.

MEG stock opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. MEG Energy Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.48.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

