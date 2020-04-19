IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $380.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 9.07.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker bought 2,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise Masters sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $37,839.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $207,849.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 279,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

