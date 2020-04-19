Imperial Capital Lowers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $16.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Imperial Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE BCEI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.09. 245,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

