IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

IBM stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.01. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IBM will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in IBM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IBM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in IBM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in IBM by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in IBM by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

