IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $35.97 on Friday. IBERIABANK has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKC. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IBERIABANK from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

