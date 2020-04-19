Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $396.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Humana's shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. It is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business, inorganic growth strategy and operating initiatives. Its top-line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Acquisitions, alliances with several companies and dispositions place Humana well for long-term growth. It has been deploying excess capital via share buybacks and dividends for the past many years on the back of its balance sheet strength. Strong operating cash flows are an added advantage for the company. Nevertheless, we believe that a strong 2020 outlook should instill investor confidence in the stock. However, its escalating expenses weigh on the bottom line. An increase in leverage might lead to heightened financial risk and put stress on margin expansion.”

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

HUM opened at $373.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.