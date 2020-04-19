HSBC Upgrades BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to “Buy”

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMWYY. Commerzbank upgraded BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

