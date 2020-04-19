HSBC Downgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ABB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.66.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,923. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. ABB has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of ABB by 7.7% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 31.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 545.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 118.5% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of ABB by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

