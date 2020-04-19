Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives $53.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 386,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,939. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.
