Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Receives $53.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 12,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $587,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,965.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,364 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,489 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 518,543 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $56.86. 386,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,939. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

