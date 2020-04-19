Horizen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.59 or 0.00077286 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00621999 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00136273 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000438 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,884,112 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, BiteBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

