Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,537.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.87 or 0.02757339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00225200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.