HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered HEXO from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.15 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered HEXO from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HEXO by 546.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HEXO by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HEXO by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 139,120 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

