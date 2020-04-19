Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.27.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $81,994,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after acquiring an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.