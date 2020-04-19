Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) versus Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Ship Lease and Hermitage Offshore Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.71%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 15.26% 11.37% 3.16% Hermitage Offshore Services -45.71% -37.98% -9.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Hermitage Offshore Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $261.10 million 0.28 $39.84 million $1.51 2.76 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.31 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

