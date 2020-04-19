HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.
About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.
