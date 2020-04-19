HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

