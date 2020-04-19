Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Helios Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $993.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

