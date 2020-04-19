Head-To-Head Review: Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) vs. North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get North American Palladium alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for North American Palladium and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Pelangio Exploration N/A -316.32% -127.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Pelangio Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Pelangio Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.