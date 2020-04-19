Head-To-Head Review: NextCure (NXTC) and Its Rivals

NextCure (NASDAQ: NXTC) is one of 609 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NextCure to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NextCure and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure
|$6.35 million
|-$33.74 million
|-17.28
|NextCure Competitors
|$2.13 billion
|$267.78 million
|0.39
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for NextCure and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
|NextCure Competitors
|6445
|17523
|34051
|1358
|2.51
NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $66.88, suggesting a potential upside of 80.01%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextCure is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares NextCure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure
|-531.54%
|-21.84%
|-14.67%
|NextCure Competitors
|-2,381.11%
|-220.49%
|-31.34%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
73.1% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
NextCure beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About NextCure
There is no company description available for NextCure Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.