HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN AKG opened at $0.99 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asanko Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 112,734 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its position in Asanko Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 25,061,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 483,810 shares in the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

