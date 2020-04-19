HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
NYSEAMERICAN AKG opened at $0.99 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
