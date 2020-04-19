HC Wainwright Boosts Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $57.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.
URGN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
About Urogen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
