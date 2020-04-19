HC Wainwright Boosts Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target to $57.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

URGN opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

