Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 3,104,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

