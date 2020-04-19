Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) and KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Halma and KEPPEL LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 0 1 0 3.00 KEPPEL LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halma and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $1.58 billion 6.23 $222.91 million $0.69 37.51 KEPPEL LTD/ADR $5.56 billion 1.27 $518.35 million N/A N/A

KEPPEL LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Risk & Volatility

Halma has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and KEPPEL LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A KEPPEL LTD/ADR 9.34% 6.03% 2.30%

Summary

KEPPEL LTD/ADR beats Halma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control panels; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; wireless and wired fire detection devices; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection and water treatment systems; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; opto-electronic solutions; and camera systems and devices. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the trading and installation of hardware, industrial, marine, and building related products; provision of leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; marine contracting and ship owning business; painting, blasting, and process and sale of slag; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of marina lifestyle and residential properties; trading of construction materials; development of district heating and cooling systems; electricity generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; and trading of communication systems and accessories. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and supply chain, warehousing and distribution, data center facilities management, travel agency, and metal fabrication services; housing services for marine workers; and technical consultancy for ship design and engineering works, as well as solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

