H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 180 by Barclays

Barclays set a SEK 180 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HM.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 170 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 123 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 168.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 135.45 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 149.11 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 182.64.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

