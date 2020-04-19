GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.69 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005729 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Binance and Huobi. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $26.93 million and $7.69 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00032005 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en . GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io . The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Binance, QBTC and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

