GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE:GTT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 548,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. GTT Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

