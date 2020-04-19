Gresham House plc (GHE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50 on May 22nd

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) declared a dividend on Friday, April 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 537.50 ($7.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 553.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 603. Gresham House has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 689.84 ($9.07). The firm has a market cap of $161.32 million and a PE ratio of -167.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 801 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Gresham House plc, an investment trust, engages in property rental and development in the United Kingdom. It also invests in listed securities. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

