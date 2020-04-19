Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.84 ($26.56).

GYC opened at €19.13 ($22.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.18 and its 200 day moving average is €21.00. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

