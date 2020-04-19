GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

