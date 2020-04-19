Golem (GNT) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Golem has a market cap of $37.13 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Binance, Upbit and Iquant.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $197.98 or 0.02759920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00225049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00050407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, Coinbe, Livecoin, Bithumb, BigONE, BitBay, Liqui, ABCC, DragonEX, Braziliex, Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, BitMart, Gate.io, Zebpay, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, Tidex, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.